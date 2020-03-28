ATLANT (ATL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $68.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $761,163.60 and $68.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One ATLANT token can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.02525045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00194878 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

