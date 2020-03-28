Atlas Protocol Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $4.37 million and $324,217.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.02479529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00193725 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00042367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.