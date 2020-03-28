Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,661 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Atlassian worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Atlassian stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -132.94, a PEG ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.11. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

