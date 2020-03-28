Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 31,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.82.

Shares of ATO opened at $97.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

