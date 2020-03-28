ATN (ATN) Market Cap Hits $614,654.15

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 57.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One ATN token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, BigONE, RightBTC and Hotbit. ATN has a total market capitalization of $614,654.15 and approximately $9,373.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.02525045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00194878 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, BigONE, Allcoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.