Atonomi (ATMI) Price Down 24.8% This Week

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $63,527.77 and approximately $76.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.04899247 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00066667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036964 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016041 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Atonomi

ATMI is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

