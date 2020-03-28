Auctus (AUC) Market Cap Tops $235,932.37

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. Auctus has a market cap of $235,932.37 and $187.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Auctus has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.02523090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00195150 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00043122 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,536,915 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

