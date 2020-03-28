Augur (REP) One Day Volume Tops $38.67 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. Augur has a total market cap of $115.07 million and approximately $38.67 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $10.46 or 0.00167146 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, IDEX, AirSwap and HitBTC. In the last week, Augur has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.02526945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194325 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, BX Thailand, Bithumb, Bittrex, Liqui, Zebpay, Livecoin, HitBTC, Koinex, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, Kraken, GOPAX, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Mercatox, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bitbns, Cobinhood, ABCC, Upbit, Crex24, IDEX, Binance, BitBay, Poloniex, Bitsane and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.