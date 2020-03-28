Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

