Aurora Hits Market Capitalization of $8.69 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Aurora has a total market cap of $8.69 million and $1.71 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Indodax, Bitinka and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00051802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.48 or 0.04921226 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00066092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036973 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Indodax and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

