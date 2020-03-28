Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of HRR.UN traded up C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.26. Australian REIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.35.

Get Australian REIT Income Fund alerts:

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.