Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Update

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,159,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 27th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,756,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.91.

Shares of ADSK opened at $141.57 on Friday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.88 and a 200 day moving average of $171.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

