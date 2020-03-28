Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,814,500 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 27th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Shares of ALV opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Autoliv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 808.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

