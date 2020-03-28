Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.37% of Automatic Data Processing worth $276,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $8,337,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $131.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.90.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

