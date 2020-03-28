Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Automatic Data Processing worth $91,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after buying an additional 842,216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,232,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,423,000 after buying an additional 501,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,251,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,381,000 after buying an additional 344,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.90.

ADP stock traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.38. 2,944,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

