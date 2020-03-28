Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. Autoweb has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoweb stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Autoweb worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

