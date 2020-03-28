Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.52% of Avalara worth $85,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 724.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $195,026.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,727.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $535,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,154 shares of company stock worth $6,523,363 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.20 and a beta of 0.45. Avalara Inc has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.86.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

