Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is ADI Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ADI Capital Management LLC cut its position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Avantor comprises 6.0% of ADI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ADI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $848,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Avantor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,922,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 210,519 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Avantor by 20.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $5,517,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.98.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $11.60 on Friday. Avantor Inc has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

