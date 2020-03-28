Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Up 35.2% in March

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,572,700 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the February 27th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAR. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 430,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F Robert Salerno bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.