Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 27th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AWRE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.54. 24,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,805. Aware has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.08.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc acquired 20,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $52,583.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

