Axa Acquires 33,219 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Axa raised its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.11% of Steris worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Steris by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Steris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.98 and its 200-day moving average is $148.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.80. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.