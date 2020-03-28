Axa Acquires 693,838 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Axa grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693,838 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $13,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. HSBC cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

