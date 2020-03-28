Axa Boosts Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Axa lifted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.24% of SYNNEX worth $15,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,603.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $36,967.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,452 shares of company stock worth $5,549,579. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $71.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

