Axa Buys 15,800 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Axa grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

