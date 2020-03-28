Axa Cuts Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Axa lowered its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,476 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.17% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,624,340. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

