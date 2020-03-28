Axa Grows Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Axa grew its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.16% of Catalent worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 612.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,045,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after buying an additional 291,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 520.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 54,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,179,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

