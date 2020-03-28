Axa Grows Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Axa lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCI. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

