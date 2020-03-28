Axa Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Axa grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

