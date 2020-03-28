Axa Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Axa grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.11% of Waters worth $16,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Waters by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.25.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $185.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $255.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

