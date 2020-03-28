Axa Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Axa raised its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.18.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

