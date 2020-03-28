Axa Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Axa grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.21% of AGCO worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,811,000 after buying an additional 180,919 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AGCO by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,641,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in AGCO by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 783,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 127,294 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 680,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,557,000 after purchasing an additional 68,517 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of AGCO opened at $46.20 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

