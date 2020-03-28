Axa Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Axa reduced its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 421,400 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.25% of Nuance Communications worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,150,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363,518 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Nuance Communications by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,322,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,232,000 after acquiring an additional 778,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,357,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $27,825,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,691,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,159,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,562 shares of company stock worth $867,493. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NUAN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

