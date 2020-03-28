Axa Has $12.57 Million Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Axa cut its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 117,163 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.25% of L Brands worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 454,531 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in L Brands by 1,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,719 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB opened at $12.59 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

