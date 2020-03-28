Axa Has $12.70 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Axa boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.06% of Hess worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Hess by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc S. Lipschultz bought 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at $663,712.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.41.

HES opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

