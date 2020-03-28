Axa Has $12.73 Million Stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Axa reduced its holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,300 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.12% of StoneCo worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE opened at $24.44 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.