Axa Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Axa boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,563 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE opened at $143.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.70.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $965,560.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.