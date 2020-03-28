Axa Has $13.23 Million Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Axa raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,420 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.47% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 67,215 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

