Axa Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Axa increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.05% of Cummins worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after buying an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,103 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cummins by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,524,000 after acquiring an additional 194,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cummins by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 661,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,326,000 after acquiring an additional 112,479 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.53.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.