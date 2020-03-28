Axa Has $14.86 Million Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Axa grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,991 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.22% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 141.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.70. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

