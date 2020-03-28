Axa Has $15.85 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Axa grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,661 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,694 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 594,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $249,808,000 after acquiring an additional 38,389 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,642,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,316,000 after acquiring an additional 79,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

