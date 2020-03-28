Axa Has $16.18 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Axa boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,364,000 after buying an additional 127,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,634,000 after buying an additional 29,024 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,820,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after buying an additional 66,829 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,223,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,023,000 after purchasing an additional 88,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $98.43 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

