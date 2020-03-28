Axa Has $16.82 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Axa boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.18% of Whirlpool worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at $751,224. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.