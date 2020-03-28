Axa Has $17.01 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Axa boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 105.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.22% of Hill-Rom worth $17,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,168 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE HRC opened at $99.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

