Axa Increases Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Axa lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.09% of Atlassian worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $4,127,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.11. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cleveland Research started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

