Axa Increases Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Axa lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.64% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,198,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,187,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,738,000 after acquiring an additional 188,797 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 754,706 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 370,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.15.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.