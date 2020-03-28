Axa Increases Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Axa boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.85.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.