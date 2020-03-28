Axa Increases Stock Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Axa increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.20% of Mellanox Technologies worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLNX. ValuEngine upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SP Angel upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $240,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $123.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.05.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

