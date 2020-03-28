Axa Increases Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Axa boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,478,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.58% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $14,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.26. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $133,676.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 9,753 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $93,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,892 shares of company stock worth $2,598,084. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

