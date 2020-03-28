Axa Lowers Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Axa trimmed its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,996 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.99.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $93.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

