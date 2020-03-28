Axa Lowers Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Axa trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,444 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.12% of Hologic worth $16,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hologic by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $33.26 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

